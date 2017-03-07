Giorgio Chiellini spoke for the club’s official website ahead of Juve – Milan on Friday.

“Juventus versus Milan is always a classic. The defeat in Milan earlier in the season [a 1-0 loss in October] does not bother us; if anything, the [Supercoppa Italiana] loss in Doha hurt more, at least on a personal level. With all respect to them, we lost that game, they did not win it.”

“I do not know if we play the most beautiful or attractive football, but we certainly play more intelligently, more functionally and more precisely than anyone else,”

“We have got to keep pushing on in all competitions in the knowledge that there is still a long way to go in Serie A, the Champions League and Coppa Italia.”

“I always say that Juventus should be judged in March and you can see why. We have found a system that gets the best out of the quality we have in the squad and ticks all the boxes.”

“Milan are rediscovering a bit of form and overall they have had a good campaign, providing a platform for some very talented young players who could play a big part in the future of the national team”