Juventus rounded off their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 loss to Premier League side Tottenham in London on Saturday and Giorgio Chiellini in an interview for “La Stampa” talked about all major summer moves that Juventus has to deal with and the challenges that come out of them.

“Bonucci? Pirlo and Vidal also left, as did Pogba, It takes a while to adapt and you also have to wait for the new signings to settle in.”

“Maybe we’ve lost something from our game, but we have the best attack. Maybe Miralem Pjanic will drop back a bit.”

“Spurs? We went into the game from three demanding weeks in the United States and two days of days of intense training, I was expecting us to struggle, but it was better to face a team that played with intensity.”