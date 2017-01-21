Chiellini: “Allegri’s approach gives a sense of reassurance to the collective”

Giorgio Chiellini gave a lengthy interview to the Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia) in which he talks about multiple things:

“Allegri is someone who lives life with a smile on his face. If there’s a problem, he thinks of the solution. That’s what he’s like.”

“This approach gives a sense of reassurance to the collective and, in my eyes, is a great gift.”

Talking about the problems that have emerged in the last defeats:

“There’s less balance and we are having difficulty finding that on the field. It’s not that we are stronger or weaker as a side, but the characteristics of the players have changed and we haven’t found a stable identity yet.”

Losing Paul Pogba was a heavy blow.

“My words were misrepresented and over-emphasised. I just noted, which seemed obvious, that the players have changed and we cannot think to play the same way with players who have different characteristics.”

“Today the squad has different characteristics and so we must try to make the most of the enormous potential at our disposal. It’s not exactly news that Pogba is a great player, anyway.”

About the future of Italian football is bright, especially in defence:

“Daniele Rugani and Alessio Romagnoli have already shown what they can do in recent years and Italians can relax knowing these lads will continue to grow if they have the desire to improve every day.”

“Mattia Caldara also exploded on to the scene this year with Atalanta.”