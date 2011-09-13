“When Andrea told me he would come to Juventus, the first thing I said was ‘Thank God’.”
Gianluigi Buffon made his debut as a guest of “Teo in tempo reale” on Radio Monte Carlo, talking about his new team mate Andrea Pirlo at Juventus and column in the National of which Gigi is captain .
Buffon then went on singing the praises to the Bresciano midfielder :
“I think a player of his level and his value, for free, has been the deal of the CENTURY. And yesterday when I saw him play I thought ‘God exists’ because are really extraordinary his football skills “.
Gigione has ended with a joke to Adriano Galliani:
“This summer when I saw Galliani in Forte dei Marmi I thanked him. I said, ‘Thank you because you really try to make the league more balanced’.”
