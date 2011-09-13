“When Andrea told me he would come to Juventus, the first thing I said was ‘Thank God’.”

Gianluigi Buffon made ​​his debut as a guest of “Teo in tempo reale” on Radio Monte Carlo, talking about his new team mate Andrea Pirlo at Juventus and column in the National of which Gigi is captain .

Buffon then went on singing the praises to the Bresciano midfielder :





“I think a player of his level and his value, for free, has been the deal of the CENTURY. And yesterday when I saw him play I thought ‘God exists’ because are really extraordinary his football skills “.