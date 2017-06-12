In an interview for Rai Sport, Gianluigi Buffon criticised Italians who celebrated his side’s heavy Champions League final loss to Real Madrid at the start of June

“I am proud not to be like them”

“In football there are victories and defeats. I remain convinced that you learn much more from a loss than a success, so this is why I struggle to accept the attitude of those who automatically cheer against Juve.”

“I am honestly proud to be nothing like those who celebrated after the final in Cardiff.”

Gigi Buffon added:

“There was too much optimism going into a game where even the stupidest Real Madrid player had many more trophies and appearances in big finals than me.”