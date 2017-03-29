As revealed by Croatia National medical team, Marko Pjaca has suffered a damaged cruciate ligament Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL)

“After medical examinations there is confirmation of the serious knee problem that afflicts Pjaca.”

“His cruciate ligament is damaged and will need an operation that will make him unavailable for several months”

An MRI has revealed an ACL tear in Pjaca’s knee after an injury sustained vs Estonia. @marko_pjaca20, good luck with recovery! #BeStrong — HNS | CFF (@HNS_CFF) 29 March 2017

That means that Juventus will be without Marko Pjaca for the rest of the season after he tore his anterior cruciate ligaments while on international duty.

Marko Pjaca, 21, was carried off on a stretcher after twisting his knee badly when he got his foot caught in the pitch during Croatia’s 3-0 friendly defeat against Estonia.

Following Marko’s injury his teammate Ivan Perisic blasted There’s no point playing on these kind of pitches