Leonardo Bonucci was seen arguing with the Coach during the 4-1 win over Palermo, while Allegri was overheard on video calling Leonardo Bonucci a “dickhead” and telling him to “fuck off” during a heated row.

Although Allegri played it down in his post-match Press conference, Bonucci has reportedly been fined by Juventus for his outburst against Massimiliano Allegri.

Tuttosport reports that there are no problems between Bonucci and Allegri after the incident, with attention now turned to Wednesday’s Porto game. Despite this, believes the Bianconeri have taken swift action against the defender, fining him for his actions.

Despite this, believes the Bianconeri have taken swift action against the defender, fining him for his actions.