The pink paper Gazzetta, reports that a meeting is expected to take place between Bernardeschi’s agent, Beppe Bozzo, and Fiorentina director Pantaleo Corvino, in Milan today where they will attempt to iron out a deal.

Also speaking to GdS, the Federico Bernardeschi said he is calm over his future.

“Juve? I don’t know, It’s up to my agent and the clubs, I don’t intrude”

It’s reported that the two clubs have reached an agreement on €40m fee, however Fiorentina want at least €10m in bonuses as they value the player at €50m in total.