The pink paper Gazzetta, reports that a meeting is expected to take place between Bernardeschi’s agent, Beppe Bozzo, and Fiorentina director Pantaleo Corvino, in Milan today where they will attempt to iron out a deal.
Also speaking to GdS, the Federico Bernardeschi said he is calm over his future.
“Juve? I don’t know, It’s up to my agent and the clubs, I don’t intrude”
It’s reported that the two clubs have reached an agreement on €40m fee, however Fiorentina want at least €10m in bonuses as they value the player at €50m in total.
“I’m calm and I’m not in a hurry, BUT who would not like to play in Juventus?”