Home / Juventus | Interviews / Bentancur: “I can’t wait to play for Juventus”

Bentancur: “I can’t wait to play for Juventus”

MIKE Jan 5, 2017 Juventus | Interviews

After earlier in Dec 2016 saying “I will go to Juventus in June, I know that the deal is closed.”

According to Argentinian newspaper Ole, Rodrigo Bentancur cannot wait to don the Juventus shirt in the future.

Spoeaking to Ole, Bentancur stated the following:

“Beyond the initial agreement, Juventus have their eyes on me and this is very important.

I watch Juventus’s matches all the time, they are an incredible team. Will I be able find a spot in the team? It will be tough but it costs me nothing to dream.

But for now my mind is only on Boca. “

