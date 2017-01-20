Home / Juventus | Calciomercato / Bayern “might” excercise their option to sign Kingsley Coman

Bayern’s Executive Board Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed to a German outlet that the Bundesliga champions would exercise their right to keep Kingsley Coman, who is on a two-year-loan worth â‚¬7 million.

They have the right to sign the former PSG youngster for another â‚¬20m, and this is set to happen despite his injuries.

Rummenigge mentioned the injuries in his interview: “at the moment we have a tendency to meet the option,” he told Fussball Bild

“We will have our time to decide this. In principle, we are completely convinced of the player.”

“But we also have to state that last season was better than this season, where heâ€™s had some injury problems”.

