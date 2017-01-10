Home / Juventus | Interviews / Asamoah about saying no to AFCON: “I wanted to stay and help Juventus”

MIKE Jan 10, 2017 Juventus | Interviews

The Ghanaian opted not to accept a call-up for the Black Stars for the AFCON.

Kwadwo Asamoah “I’m glad of my decision, because I wanted to stay here, work, and help the team.”

Asamoah admitted in an interview with JTV “It was hard to give up,”

“The Coach and the President of the Federation called me many times, and I told them how much I’d have liked to go.”

“I’ve had a lot of problems over the last two years though and right now I need to train and play as much as possible.”

“There will be time for the Champions League, but in the meantime there’s the League which is different than usual because so many teams are doing well like Roma, Napoli and Milan.”

“It won’t be easy, but our objective is to reach the Italian Cup final again this year, and we’ll face Atalanta with the utmost concentration.”

