In the press conference ahead of Saturday Serie A game between Juventus and Empoli, Max Allegri has tried to cover a lot of subjects.

The speculations about his future

“I’m at Juve now and I know a lot has been written, but I’ve got to focus only on what we have to do here and now,” Allegri said.

“In future, there will be time but I’ve got to say I’m very happy at Juve.”

“I’ve still got one-and-a-half years on my contract and am in great harmony with the club.”

On Ranieri been sacked:

“Above all Ranieri is a coach whose name will go down in history, not only that of Leicester but of all football for winning the Premier League with them,”

“He needs to be proud of what he has done, but we coaches are linked to results. What Ranieri did at Leicester I think is unrepeatable for any coach.”

Closing the raw with Bonucci:

“The issue is definitely over, we decided together with the club and the president. I spoke with Marotta, Paratici and president Agnelli, and we all decided together on a line which I think is right, given the rules and discipline of a club like Juventus.”

“These are things that happen. Leo is an important player and he apologised. The whole issue was already over before and he is now available for selection again.”

“I want to close things here — I can only repeat that over the course of a year, these things happen. It was seen by the whole world what happened on the field, but things happen also behind the scenes. You need discipline and respect, regardless of the Bonucci incident.”

“With great respect for Leo, who is an extraordinary player, Barzagli and Chiellini were outstanding and I could have left Leo out anyway. It’s right we end this now and think of tomorrow as we need three points against Empoli.”