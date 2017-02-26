Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri spoke to the Mediaset microphones after yet another 2-0 Juventus win over Empoli in Serie A.

The game

“It wasn’t an easy game, as we’re in a packed fixture list and coming off a Champions League trip to Porto,”

“The lads did very well this evening. Empoli are, among the teams lower down the table, the side who pass it around the most and that can be frustrating.”

“We stepped up a gear after the break, scored two goals and could’ve had more. We really regret conceding that goal against Palermo, otherwise it would’ve been seven straight clean sheets.”

Allegri on Napoli

“Napoli can still be in it [Serie A title race], but the fact remains we have to focus only on ourselves and realise our destiny is in our own hands”

“It will be tough against Napoli in the Coppa Italia semifinal on Wednesday and we’ll have to make some more changes to ensure the fitness levels are still good enough.”

Bonucci was back in Juventus’ squad

“There are some things a coach needs to let slide, others that he has to focus on”

“The most important thing is to keep a cool head and make the right choices at the right time. If you let your emotions take over, it leads to mistakes.”

“Bonucci came back well, put in a good performance and the case is closed. There are moments during a season when you discuss and debate things, it’s just unfortunately the whole world saw us and it might’ve been different if it had happened in the locker room.”

“We have a group of great professionals and above all great men. Between us, we managed to give the side a shake-up it needed to stay focused against Porto.”

“I have five strong centre-backs and can rest them when needed.”