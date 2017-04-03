After Juventus’s first match in 3 days against Napoli ended with a 1-1 draw, the bianconeri’s manager Max Allegri spoke to Sky Sport:

“Of the two matches against Napoli this was the least important.”

“Roma is capable of winning every match, we need to do well and get one more point than them. We had the right attitude in the match, we adapted to the situation. Yes, after we took the lead we struggled a bit against Napoli.”

“Lemina had a good match in the first half, Pjanic after the 1-1 I pushed him back in front of the defense and he did better there. We could have taken advantage of having the lead more, we were focused on not letting Napoli unleash their speed, we wanted to slow them down.”