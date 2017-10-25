Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has denied any lingering issue with striker Paulo Dybala.

Dybala appeared unhappy at being substituted in the 6-2 win over Udinese last weekend and was filmed by TV cameras apparently muttering an insult towards Allegri while on the bench.

The incident came after the Juve head coach suggested Paulo was “a little disconnected”.

Dybala started the season in spectacular form but has now failed to score in four of his last five Serie A appearances, while he also missed penalties in the draw with Atalanta and the 2-1 home defeat to Lazio.

Allegri expects him to recapture his best soon, though, and insists there is no ongoing problem between them.