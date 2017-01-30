Allegri: “I thought of this formation in my projection for Europe”

“We had become too conservative. We cannot expect to end the season this way. I don’t like to be conservative and the guys know it.”

After the win against Sassuolo, bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Sky about the match, the next fixtures with an eye on UCL.

“This is our system of play because we have players who interpret the system well, but, it’s not even granted that we will play this way the whole season.”

“I thought of this formation in my projection for Europe because we had to improve our game.”

“In any case it should be noted that the guys give ample availability on defense and everything becomes easier. In the last few matches, we have suffered little; there is the need to congratulate the guys for this.”

“We had become too conservative. We cannot expect to end the season this way. I don’t like to be conservative and the guys know it.”

“Mandzukic is giving us a big hand, he knows how to play football and a motor that is different from others, he hardly ever struggles. He is an example for the younger guys.”

“We cannot gift away some easy balls, Miralem Pjanic for example, is a player who can finish games without messing up a pass and instead today…”

“I am great here with Juventus, I want to go forward, clearly if that’s also what the club wants.”

“The game against inter will be a beautiful game.” “We will prepare as well as possible.”