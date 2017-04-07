In the press conference ahead of tomorrow’s match Juventus – Chievo, Max Allegri left the following interesting words to the press as reported by the club official website:

“Our aim is to win all three competitions and we’ve the chance to become legends by lifting a sixth straight Scudetto title. We simply must not let this opportunity pass us by.”

“Reaching the Coppa Italia final definitely acts as a psychological boost for us going into the final weeks of the campaign, but we must keep up the momentum.”

“Claudio Marchisio could return to the fold tomorrow. I’ll decide whether to rest Sami Khedira. Miralem Pjanic played only at the end of Wednesday’s game. I’ll make my mind up about the midfield later today.”