Allegri before #JuveAtalanta: “Pjaca is a fabulous player, he is a new signing”

In his conference press ahead of tomorrow Coppa Italia game against Atalanta, Max Allegri left some interesting things to the press as reported by the club official website:

“We won’t be making wholesale changes tomorrow night. We are short on numbers at the back due to various injuries. That said, a couple of players will be rested in midfield while Dybala and Pjaca are very likely to feature; both need minutes under their belts.”

“On the one hand, Pjaca injury earlier in the season was clearly unfortunate for him but on the other you could say it has done him some good too. This time on the sidelines has given him time to recover from an intense summer and now he has rejoined the squad looking much fresher and with renewed enthusiasm. He is a fabulous player; his return will have the effect of a new signing this month.”

“Dani Alves will be looked at again today hopefully with a view to returning to training soon. Once he has undergone his exam, we will have a better idea of when that might be. We’re expecting Bonucci and Alex Sandro to be available again later in the week.”

“Kwadwo Asamoah played very well on Sunday and will be called upon again tomorrow. Mandzukic’s commitment was as high as ever and I was pleased with him too: he is in excellent form at the moment both mentally and physically. Either Mario or Higuain can play and it changes little, I have absolute faith in both of them.”

“Our defence of the Coppa Italia is about to begin and we want to go all the way again this year. We’ve got a potentially tricky draw in each round so it won’t be easy; if we navigate tomorrow’s tie then there will be even more difficult ones lying in wait as we go through the competition.”