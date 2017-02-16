Allegri before Juve-Palermo: “League titles are won and lost on fixtures such as these”

In his press conference ahead of tomorrow evening game against Palermo, Max Allegri left some interesting things to the press as reported by the club official website.

Here are the most important ones:

“We can’t already be thinking about next week’s Champions League match against Porto because we need to be fully focused on securing three points tomorrow night.”

“Miralem Pjanic is in good shape. I haven’t heard anything to the contrary from the medical staff. “

“Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli are on the mend, meanwhile, and I’ll find out between tomorrow and Sunday if they’re available for Porto.”

“Leonardo Bonucci will be making his 300th appearance for Juventus against Palermo. Leo is an established pillar in our defence and the best thing is that he’s still room for improvement. One of Medhi Benatia and Daniele Rugani will play alongside him.”

“Tomorrow will give Dani Alves an opportunity to improve his condition. He’s a winner with great character and now has a few months to integrate fully in the team.”

“Regarding the midfield, Stefano Sturaro will be featuring, either from the first whistle or as a substitute. I still need to make a call on Sami Khedira’s involvement tomorrow.”

“Sami is a very intelligent player and reads the game brilliantly. Claudio Marchisio also performed well against Cagliari, though he’s yet to reach peak condition following his injury.”

“Without Mario Mandzukic tomorrow, we could either go with three men in midfield or stay with four up front and one of Marko Pjaca and Sturaro plays in Mandzukic’s left forward position.”

“Mentally, we need to be as strong as the likes of Real Madrid, Psg, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.”

“Porto too are a formidable team with great technical ability and vast experience in Europe”

“This is the moment in which we must improve our quality of play, not least the speed of passing, because we have the players of the right calibre to do so.”