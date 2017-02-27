“Dybala is essential in linking midfield and attack”

In today’s press conference Massimiliano Allegri ahead of Tuesday’s semi-final against Napoli left some interesting words for the gathered media, as reported the club official website.

Game strategy

“Napoli will be out to prove a point tomorrow following Saturday’s defeat to Atalanta. They’ve not just lost all of the good work they’ve done in these two years overnight, so it will be a very difficult match.”

“We’re focused on doing what we need to do. Given that the first leg of this semi-final is being played at home, the most important thing is to not concede any goals.”

“Tomorrow we want to lay down strong foundations ahead of the second leg and therefore give ourselves the best possible chance of reaching the final and ultimately win a third consecutive Coppa Italia.”

Team news

“Lichtsteiner and Asamoah will occupy the full-back slots, while in goal Neto starts again”

“Rugani will be rested tomorrow. I’ve Bonucci, Barzagli, Benatia and Chiellini all at my disposal and I’ll decide later today who will start against Napoli.”

“Dybala is essential in linking midfield and attack, and he raises the technical level of the whole team which is very important.”

“The team has changed a lot and is improving both on an individual and collective level. We’re aware of our strengths, whilst not overthinking things on the pitch and that’s crucial.”

“The formation is working well, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we won’t alter things when the time requires it”