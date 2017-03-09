In the press conference ahead of tomorrow game when Juventus will host Milan in a Serie A classic, Max Allegri left the following words :

About the game ahead

“Chiellini is definitely out of action tomorrow, Benatia looks the most likely to partner up with Bonucci at the centre of defence”

“We’ve an eight-point advantage over Roma, but the title race is still open and we need to make sure of picking up all three points tomorrow.”

“Milan is coming off two positive results, they’re a team that never gives up and has great speed and technique. Despite the difference in points in the league in the last few seasons the matches against Milan have been very balanced, the values of the players get evened out. “

“I have yet to decide if Pjaca will play, I’ll decide today after practice if to start him or bring him to bench.”

Barcelona’s comeback

“Barcelona made history yesterday, it was a stunning comeback, it was not easy at all. That’s what football is about, it’s strange and that’s all really.”

“They game should be a lesson for Juventus, now and in the Champions League. It will be never easy to face them from now on, they won’t lose their first game for 4-0 every time. “