In the press conference, ahead of Tuesday’s semi-final against Barcelona, Massimiliano Allegri left some interesting words for the gathered media, as reported the club official website.

“When you play the first game at home, it’s always great to score and also keep a clean sheet. We need to make sure that we’re in a position of strength going into the return leg in Barcelona.”

“We all know about their immense attacking qualities, but they’ve some defensive weaknesses that we must exploit – that goes for any game of football against any opponent.”

“I won’t be revealing the formation, but what I will say is that all four forwards will play tomorrow. I don’t see why any one of them should be left out.”

“In defence, Alex Sandro and Kwadwo Asamoah are both vying for starting berths at left-back. Both are in great shape, but Alex Sandro has been rested recently and needs some game time.”

“Gianluigi Buffon and Leonardo Bonucci are the only two players in Juve’s current squad to have started the 2015 Champions League final. As a team, we’ve changed a great deal since then.”

“Barcelona, on the other hand, have largely stayed the same, but they naturally still boast outstanding talents across the park with the likes of Messi, Suarez and Neymar in attack, Iniesta in midfield and Mascherano and Pique in defence.”

“For us, meanwhile, Paulo Dybala has taken his game to a completely different level of late. He and Neymar can become the world’s best players in the future.”

“These matches are always stern psychological tests, but they need to be approached with calm and serenity.”

“We need to show Barcelona a certain degree of respect, whilst believing that we have what it takes to beat them.”