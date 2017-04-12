Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri called his team’s 3-0 win against Barcelona the greatest result of his three years in Turin, while tempered expectations ahead of the second leg — wary of his opponents’ ability to overturn a lopsided first-leg result as they did in the round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain

“We must be aware that it was a great performance, we played well technically both in attack and defence. It is the first step towards the semifinal, the second leg will be a different matter”

“I am not capable of saying what our percentages are. In Barcelona we are going to have to play aiming to score goals.”

“I am a dreamer, but also pragmatic and a realist. We’re on a growth process, I am happy with what the lads are doing and we’ve made important steps forward over the last few years.”

“Juventus have respect for Europe and above all are respected in Europe. That is the greatest result of my three years here.”

“We had several chances in the first half, moving the ball around and forcing them to shift, but we got a bit too greedy for an extra pass, that’s something we need to work on and improve for the second leg.”

“We were sharp, with good passing moves, but could’ve done better and in some moments tried to make vertical passes too often.”

“Juventus deserve credit, as everyone contributed to the defence by cutting off the passing channels and trajectories, otherwise when the ball is at the feet of Messi, Iniesta or Suarez, you’re going to have trouble.”