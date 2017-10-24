Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has told the club’s shareholders that they have been “completely acquitted” by FIFA of any malpractice in the transfer of Paul Pogba to Manchester United.

Manchester United were cleared in the summer of any wrongdoing over Pogba’s transfer to Old Trafford, but FIFA confirmed it was still investigating the Bianconeri’s role in the £89.3 million move in 2016.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola reportedly earned over £41m from the then-world record deal, prompting FIFA to investigate the transfer.