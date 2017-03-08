Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has declared his innocence after being drawn into an anti-mafia investigation by the Italian Football Association, as reported in detail by ESPN

The tweet

“With respect for the investigating organs and the judges, I would like to remind people that I have NEVER met with mafia bosses. What I am reading is FALSE,” he wrote on Twitter.

Facts

Agnelli was named on Monday by the Italian FA’s (FIGC) prosecutors as one of the figures under investigation in relation to alleged mafia involvement in the sale of tickets for Juventus matches.

It is claimed that members of the ‘ndrangheta have been working, with the club’s consent, on touting tickets for fixtures at the Juventus Stadium.

Initial statements

The FIGC’s prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro corrected this initial statement from Monday:

“Rocco Dominello [of ‘ndrangheta] has a relationship with Juventus management for the management of tickets and season tickets.”

Corrected statements

On Wednesday the same Pecoraro is now saying:

“I will now evaluate this carefully and then I will take a decision with my colleagues,”