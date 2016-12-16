Agent: “Zaza will definitely return to Juve in January”

Vincenzo Morabito, Fifa agent and intermediary who oversaw the transfer of Zaza to West Ham, spoke to the juvenews microphones explaining that the former Sassuolo will return to Juventus in January:

“Zaza will certainly return to Juventus, West Ham does not want to keep him. It might as well stay at Juventus, as Juve might need another striker. Otherwise there are a couple of solutions. Lazio? No, he earns too much for Lazio, is out of reach. Again, definitely he will return to Juve. “

The English club in the summer, had bought the Juventus striker pledging to redeem the entire card to the achievement of the 14 presence with the shirt of the Hammers.

Zaza, however, has disappointed the expectations of Bilic and has not scored a goal in England. The 25-year Policoro is still only at 10 appearances, eight in the Premier League and two in the English League Cup.